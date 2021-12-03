For many, perhaps most especially those of us who grew up in the vinyl records era, “Blue” will always matter, and it will always resonate. To this day, we wish we had a river we could skate away on. Even now, we could drink a case of you and still be on our feet. We’ll still put on our finest silver; we’ll laugh and toast to nothing and smash our empty glasses down. “Blue” has been widely celebrated during this, its 50th anniversary year, including with Carnegie Hall live performances of all its songs in order, by her devoted fan and friend Brandi Carlile.