Too often, though, the songs fall back on facile sentiment, or make unfortunate segues into extreme broadness, such as a garish drag number in Act 1 that introduces Daniel’s makeover, or the bizarre Act 2 dream sequence that posits a municipal social worker as the second coming of Aretha Franklin. Sweaty and hyper are the words that come to mind as you sit through the production numbers choreographed by Lorin Latarro; they include a seismically frenetic cooking video come to life in a suburban kitchen that threatens to shake the ice cubes right out of the Sub-Zero fridge.