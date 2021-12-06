Digital theater is a lot like kale: You settle for it when there is nothing else to chew on. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, many theaters across the country were compelled to migrate to the Web — a platform that minimizes so many of the strengths of theatrical performance. But I’m not here to carp. Now and then, the necessity to switch to electronic programming yielded enjoyable, even estimable work. One notable success: Candis C. Jones’s direction of Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit ’67” for Signature Theatre in Arlington, Va. Set in a Detroit basement in the turbulent summer of 1967, the play benefited from both the playwright’s probing dissection of the simmering racial issues of the time and the director’s expert use of cinematic technique.