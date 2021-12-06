After several stops and starts (including an indictment, dropped charges and then another indictment), Smollett’s trial began last week at Chicago’s Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Special prosecutor Dan K. Webb made the argument that Smollett “devised this fake crime” because he was unhappy with how the studio had handled a threatening letter he received at work, according to the Associated Press. The prosecutor said Smollett told the Osundairos what to say and gave them a $100 bill so they could buy ski masks, red baseball caps similar to the MAGA kind and “a rope to make it look like a hate crime.” A lead investigator added that Smollett had taken them on a “dry run” the day before the incident.