Like the central character of “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the Jonathan Larson stage musical directed on film by Lin-Manuel Miranda and streaming on Netflix, “A Strange Loop” focuses on a young, struggling theater composer whose talents are as vibrant as his neuroses. Both shows count on an audience that can view an artist’s creative process as a compelling meta-theatrical canvas. Even more potently than “Tick, Tick … Boom!”, though, “A Strange Loop” is brutally self-critical. It seeks to hold its hero accountable for the turbulent state of his own love life and career — even at it looks with a funny, satirical eye at the judgmental relatives and naysaying advisers who are only too happy to tell Usher what’s wrong with him.