But for many who spent more than $800 on the calendar, opening the doors resulted in limited luxuries and a lot of disappointment — which customers say came in the form of a magnet, stickers, a plastic snow globe and an empty branded pouch — also known as a dust-bag.
It was the stickers, that some mistook for temporary tattoos, that stunned Elise Harmon, a TikToker who has since gone viral for her public unboxing of the item.
“This has to be a joke” she said as she examined the surprise. “Stickers? Stickers?” she shrieked as she revealed the item behind door number 9 — a door she said had appeared “promising” on the surface.
According to the Chanel product description, the calendar does indeed include a varied selection of stickers — with sticker sets hiding behind at least four of its doors. Some are for the computer, one sticker is 3-D and others are “inspired by N°5 and its aesthetic codes.”
Harmon’s video generated more than 15 million views and sparked calls for the brand to apologize on its social media accounts and explain the reasoning behind its “cheap and shameful” calendar.
While Harmon rated the brand 10/10 for its packaging and praised its gift of a “mini” lipstick (number 20) and hand cream (number 7), she claimed the fashion house blocked her on TikTok following her bewildered review of its first ever calendar.
“Chanel just blocked me,” she said in an Instagram video, although the brand told British media that it had never had an active presence on the platform which is why its account “appears empty” to visitors.
On Instagram, where the company has more than 47 million followers, social media users would not stop complaining about the expensive festive treat.
“Bro stop selling the advent calendar,” wrote one user on a post Chanel had shared to tease an upcoming film from its Métiers d’Art show which will be held in Paris on Tuesday.
“You think your customers are only worthy of some stickers and temporary tattoos,” wrote another.
On Monday the brand apologized for the mishap.
“We are sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people,” Chanel said in a statement, according to The Guardian.
“The exclusive content of the calendar has always been fully detailed on our website chanel.com as well as on the packaging of the product: 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, containing full-size perfume and makeup products, miniatures and souvenirs all stamped with Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number.”
Advent calendars have always been a beloved feature of the run up to Christmas for many — and can spark a surprising amount of anger when customers feel disappointed. In Britain, confectionary companies including Celebrations and Cadbury sparked headlines after shoppers were disappointed by the types of goods hiding behind the windows.
There was also an occasion when an advent calendar by sweet brand Percy Pig angered fans, who were mostly greeted by chocolate behind each door instead of the popular pink gummy sweet.
The consumer rage can appear particularly fierce when luxury brands, or high prices, are involved. In 2017, British YouTuber Zoella, whose real name is Zoe Sugg, was forced to apologize following claims she had ripped off young fans with her Christmas collection, which many described as underwhelming, until the retailer slashed the price from £50 pounds ($66) to £25.
While the star said she had no input in deciding the retail price, the 12-item calendar, which featured items such as stickers, an envelope of confetti and a bauble, was widely panned “cheap and tacky.”