Hart really leaned into his role as a small child as they performed a Season 1 episode where Willis finally got fed up with his pesky younger brother. (As Willis pointed out while complaining they still had the same bedtime, “I’m 13, and even though he looks 45, he’s just 8.") In the opening scene, Hart burst into the room doing a somersault as he declared himself “Super Arnold,” and started climbing and doing flips on the bunk bed. This really ticked off Willis, who was just trying to work on a class project with Vernon.