The defense team argued that another person downloaded the material to the computer, such as a hacker who remotely accessed his Internet. They said Duggar wasn’t technologically savvy enough to split his computer in two, and reportedly emphasized that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or home laptop. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, his defense attorney told the jury, “If you like a mystery, then this is the case for you. This is a classic, old-fashioned whodunit."
Duggar, 33, shot to fame with his parents and siblings in 2008 on their TLC reality show “17 Kids and Counting,” a title that became “19 Kids and Counting” as his mother, Michelle, had more children. The family had been in the public eye since his father, Jim Bob, served in the Arkansas state legislature from 1999 through 2002, though he lost a primary bid for Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. (He’s currently running for a seat in the Arkansas state Senate.)
The show became a hit as viewers were fascinated by the self-described “very conservative” family. While details such as their marriage rituals made headlines (the older kids “courted” would-be spouses with chaperones, and weren’t allowed to kiss before the wedding), the show glossed over the more extreme aspects of their belief system. For example, they followed the home-school teachings of the patriarchal-centric Christian organization Advanced Training Institute, which former students have described as a “cult” and exploitative.
In 2015, the tabloid In Touch Weekly uncovered police reports that said Duggar was accused of molesting multiple girls when he was a teenager. Jim Bob and Michelle confirmed he had inappropriately touched four of his younger sisters and a babysitter, but after a “very stern talk” from a police officer and a trip to counseling, he was not charged.
In a pretrial hearing last week, a family friend of the Duggars testified that Duggar admitted to her in 2003 that he had molested four girls, the AP reported. Duggar’s lawyers filed a motion to keep the testimony out of the trial, but it was rejected by a judge who said, “The prior-act evidence is probative of defendant’s sexual interest in underage children and his propensity for exploiting young girls.”
When the revelations about Duggar were first made public, advertisers quickly fled “19 Kids and Counting” and TLC pulled the plug. Yet several months later, the network greenlighted a spinoff called “Counting On,” which aired without Duggar but occasionally featured his wife, Anna, and their children. It ran until fall 2020. After Duggar was arrested in April 2021 on the child pornography charges, TLC scrapped the franchise for a second time. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement.
Duggar is a former employee of the Washington-based Family Research Council, which promotes itself as “advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life” and is known for its anti-LGBT and antiabortion stances. In 2014, nearly 200,000 people signed a Change.org petition that urged TLC to cancel “19 Kids and Counting,” noting the Southern Poverty Law Center once labeled the Family Research Council a “hate group,” and that Michelle had recently helped lobby against an Arkansas anti-discrimination bill.
Duggar resigned from the Family Research Council shortly after the accusations of molestation were revealed. Several months later, Gawker reported that Duggar had an account on the infidelity site Ashley Madison; Duggar released a statement saying he had been unfaithful to his wife and was “the biggest hypocrite ever.” An early version of the statement said he had developed an Internet porn addiction, though it was later edited and that detail was deleted.
Last month, Anna gave birth to their seventh child. A judge ruled that although Duggar was not allowed to have contact with minors while he was awaiting trial, he could see his kids if Anna was also present.
