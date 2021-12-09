Some of the more unusual elements of Smollett’s case related to his representation as well. According to the Chicago Tribune, defense attorney Nenye Uchewas was barred from questioning either Osundairo because the brothers had spoken with him early on about possibly representing them in the case. The defense motioned for a mistrial toward the end of the trial’s first week when attorney Tamara Walker accused Judge James Linn of physically lunging at her. Linn denied the allegation and the motion. The prosecutors on Monday filed a petition of contempt against Walker because she spoke to the Tribune about the incident after agreeing to not communicate with media until after the verdict was announced.