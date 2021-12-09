That’s the doctrine listed in The Post’s in-house guide to writing corrections. We really do strive for transparency. I’m pretty sure, though, that it hasn’t always been the case that we’ve aimed to “tell readers … what was wrong”; the rationale I heard over my years on the copy desk was that you don’t want to repeat an inaccuracy, so just go ahead and say what the correct fact is and leave it at that. But as you can imagine, readers were often left thinking: “Wow, what ridiculous thing did they actually say?!” (And just maybe we didn’t want to embarrass ourselves by admitting what doofy thing we said.)