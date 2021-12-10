Afterward, in an interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall said she was never friends with her co-stars and called it a “toxic” situation, adding that she had no plans to play Samantha ever again. When her brother died a year later and Parker offered condolences on Instagram, Cattrall replied, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time … Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.” That obviously destroyed any chance of the two uniting publicly again, though when the sequel was announced and a fan commented on Instagram that they would miss “Kim/Samantha,” Parker replied, “We will too. We loved her so.”