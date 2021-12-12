In short, no. Less than three months after the Times investigation, NBC announced it was done with the HFPA and the Globes — for now. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network said in a May statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”