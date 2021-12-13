Long-winded and impossibly earnest, the world-premiere musical, which marked its official opening Monday night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, features an unremarkable score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie and a lumbering book by James Lapine, who also directs. Their account is of the unlikely if actual acquaintanceship of movie star Cary Grant with writers Clare Boothe Luce, Aldous Huxley and Gerald Heard — and how they got together in Southern California in the mid-1950s to drop acid.
So what, you ask? “Flying Over Sunset” never really answers that question. LSD, suggested here as an hallucinogenic with soul-excavating powers, becomes a therapeutic (and musical) conveyance for Grant (Tony Yazbeck), Luce (Carmen Cusack), Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton) and Heard (Robert Sella). Through liquid doses of the mind-altering chemical, Grant, Luce and Huxley revisit their fixations and traumas, concerning childhood suffering and the deaths of loved ones.
“This drug helps us to rediscover events of our past,” a psychiatrist (Nehal Joshi) explains to Grant, who in his visions tap dances with his younger self (Atticus Ware), spins with Sophia Loren (Emily Pynenburg) and sings the terrible lyric “I am a giant penis rocket ship!” (That’s the musical’s concession to humor.) Despite the depths of their wounds — Cusack’s Luce, a celebrated conservative author, finds her dead mother and daughter in her narcotized state — the characters are coldly drawn. You’re given little opportunity to understand, apart from their renown, why investing time with them is of special value.
With so little plot (by comparison, “Immersive Van Gogh” feels like an action thriller), the challenge to engage the eye is handled pretty well by Boritt and 59 Productions. They have collaborated impressively on the illusions conjured by imaginations running wild, images populated by Botticelli paintings come to life, mutating floral landscapes and mist-covered oceans enshrouding dreamlike figures.
Yazbeck executes choreographer Michelle Dorrance’s tap sequences with the requisite suaveness (even if his on-and-off British accent is unplaceable). Cusack, Hadden-Paton and Sella are accorded only bare outlines of characters; other than their chemical bond — and a few whiffs of sexual attraction — no interesting connections are forged in their encounters. Maybe the point is that we’re all siloed by sadness, locked into histories that have mysterious, lifelong meanings for us and that can’t be understood by others. It comes across as an academic conceit.
You know how quickly tiresome it can become — if you’re not being paid to listen — when people relate to you in detail the loopy logic of their dreams? That’s sort of what you experience with “Flying Over Sunset.” One of the recurring bits of choreography has the characters and the apparitions in their hallucinations marching together on the perimeter of the stage. Round and round in circles they go. And so do we.
Flying Over Sunset, music by Tom Kitt, lyrics by Michael Korie, book by James Lapine. Directed by Lapine. Sets, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Toni-Leslie James; lighting, Bradley King; sound, Dan Moses Schreier. With Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Michele Ragusa. About 2 hours 40 minutes. At Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St., New York. 212-239-6200. telecharge.com.