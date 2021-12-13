The investigation landed after major institutions in the industry (and beyond) spent months expressing their intentions to move toward racial equity in the workplace. Hollywood publicists and power brokers who once seized upon the award show’s immense marketing potential turned their backs on the HFPA. Celebrities shared their distaste for the Times’ findings; Tom Cruise even returned his three trophies. And NBC, the ceremony’s long-standing broadcast partner, announced it would not broadcast the 2022 show, writing in a statement that “change of this magnitude takes time and work.”
The HFPA’s journalistic credentials have always been murky at best; while some members do work full-time for credible new organizations, others write sporadically for little-known publications. The group promised to change its ways after years of scrutiny, installing a new president, German journalist Helen Hoehne, and adopting bylaws that prohibit members from accepting studio gifts. It also added 21 people to its overall membership, nearly a third of whom the HFPA said identify as Black.
“Change does not happen overnight, but I can assure you this group is committed to continuing to do the work,” Hoehne wrote in a recent statement to The Washington Post.
The Globes press on — even without NBC by their side. The HFPA announced in October that it would still hand out awards in 2022, news that arrived as a surprise to industry figures who considered the organization’s demise a done deal. In order to pull the show off, the HFPA eliminated its long-held requirement that studios submit eligible projects and stars for award consideration.
It remains to be seen whether the notoriously boozy ceremony, which has consistently averaged high television ratings, will attract its usual slew of A-list attendees as well. Ben Fritz, author of the book “The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies,” previously told The Post it would have been risky for the HFPA to try to skip a year and return the next, given that “people could be like, ‘There was no Golden Globes this year and we did just fine.' … Their calculated risk is it’s better to have a shadow of an awards show, but still exist, than no show at all.”
The updating list of nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, which do not yet have a host or a broadcast home, are below.
Best TV series, comedy or musical
“The Great”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”