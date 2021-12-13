It remains to be seen whether the notoriously boozy ceremony, which has consistently averaged high television ratings, will attract its usual slew of A-list attendees as well. Ben Fritz, author of the book “The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies,” previously told The Post it would have been risky for the HFPA to try to skip a year and return the next, given that “people could be like, ‘There was no Golden Globes this year and we did just fine.' … Their calculated risk is it’s better to have a shadow of an awards show, but still exist, than no show at all.”