Netflix sailed ahead on the film side of things with numerous nominations for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” while HBO/HBO Max led in television with multiple nods each for “Hacks” and “Succession” (the latter of which aired its highly anticipated season finale last night). Neither company has publicly commented on their success, perhaps an indication of the entertainment industry’s evolving attitude toward the show.
Previously a key marketing tool, the Globes quickly fell from grace in February following a landmark investigation by the Los Angeles Times that shed light on the HFPA’s years of infighting, questionable ethics and financial missteps. The Times analyzed the voting body and revealed there was not a single Black person among its 87 active members. (By contrast, the voting bodies behind the Oscars and Emmys each number in the thousands.)
The investigation landed after major institutions in the industry (and beyond) spent months expressing their intentions to move toward racial equity in the workplace. Hollywood publicists and power brokers who once seized upon the award show’s immense marketing potential turned their backs on the HFPA. Celebrities shared their distaste for the Times’ findings; Tom Cruise even returned his three trophies. And NBC, the ceremony’s long-standing broadcast partner, announced it would not broadcast the 2022 show, writing in a statement that “change of this magnitude takes time and work.”
The HFPA’s journalistic credentials have always been murky at best; while some members do work full-time for credible new organizations, others write sporadically for little-known publications. The group promised to change its ways after years of scrutiny, installing its new president and adopting bylaws that prohibit members from accepting studio gifts. It also added 21 people to its overall membership, nearly a third of whom the HFPA said identify as Black.
“Change does not happen overnight, but I can assure you this group is committed to continuing to do the work,” Hoehne wrote in a recent statement to The Washington Post.
The Globes press on — even without NBC by their side. The HFPA announced in October that it would still hand out awards in 2022, news that arrived as a surprise to industry figures who considered the organization’s demise a done deal. In order to pull the show off, the HFPA eliminated its long-held requirement that studios submit eligible projects and stars for award consideration.
It remains to be seen whether the notoriously boozy ceremony, which has consistently averaged high television ratings, will attract its usual slew of A-list attendees as well. Ben Fritz, author of the book “The Big Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies,” previously told The Post it would have been risky for the HFPA to try to skip a year and return the next, given that “people could be like, ‘There was no Golden Globes this year and we did just fine.' … Their calculated risk is it’s better to have a shadow of an awards show, but still exist, than no show at all.”
The full list of nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards, which do not yet have a host or a broadcast home, are below.
Best motion picture, drama
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Best director, motion picture
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best TV series, drama
“Lupin” (Netflix)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
“Pose” (FX)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Omar Sy, “Lupin”
Best TV series, comedy or musical
“The Great” (Hulu)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best actor in a TV series, comedy or musical
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best limited series or TV movie
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)
“Maid” (Netflix)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon)
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Best supporting actress in a TV series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best supporting actor in a TV series
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Best original score, motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”
Germaine Franco, “Encanto”
Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”
Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”
Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Best screenplay, motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
Best animated feature film
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best foreign language film
“Compartment No. 6” (Finland/Russia/Germany)
“Drive My Car” (Japan)
“The Hand of God” (Italy)
“A Hero” (France/Iran)
“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)
Best original song, motion picture
“Be Alive,” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas,” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy,” from “Belfast”
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” from “Respect”
“No Time to Die,” from “No Time to Die”