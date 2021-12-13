Anyway, we learned in the opening moments that Kendall survived after his crisis PR rep, Comfrey, found him in the pool. After spending a night in the hospital, Kendall returned to Italian villa where the family was staying for his mother Caroline’s (Harriet Walter) wedding and seemed barely functional. Even though he nearly drowned, possibly intentionally, he didn’t want anyone to make it a whole “song and dance”: “One too many Limoncellos, no biggie,” he mumbled.
Kendall looked so miserable that his estranged siblings actually seemed concerned about him: Even Roman’s (Kieran Culkin) dark joke to Comfrey didn’t land. (“If you find him in the pool again, there’s a c-note in it for you to just let him sink.”) They went so far as to stage an intervention: “You’re an addict. You’re addicted to booze and drugs and relationships and sex and work and the family drama,” Shiv (Sarah Snook) told him.
Though, of course, it all devolved into dysfunctional Roy family nonsense. “Do you have any idea how it feels as the eldest son to be promised something and then just have it taken?” Kendall asked, referring to his war with his father over the business, only to have his half-brother Connor (Alan Ruck) hijack the conversation by demanding everyone to remember that he was technically the eldest son, and storm off in a tantrum.
2) Willa agreed to marry Connor.
Somehow, Connor’s girlfriend Willa (Justine Lupe) agreed to marry him to make him feel better after the blow-up, even though she clearly dislikes him most of the time and appeared to instantly regret her decision. Her exact words: “How bad could it be?”
3) Logan and Roman’s awkward business trip.
Things have been, um, uncomfortable since last week when Roman tried to send an explicit photo to Waystar Royco general counsel Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) but accidentally sent it to...his dad. In the finale, Logan decided to bring Roman along on a last-minute trip to visit tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) to iron out details of a possible merger between Waystar Royco and Matsson’s company, GoJo, and it seemed like all had been forgotten.
So who was expecting Logan to give Roman a very overdue and very twisted sex talk? Certainly not Roman, who was startled but told his dad that the only reason he tried sending the photo to Gerri was that he was “just being horrible,” as usual. Logan was not reassured. “If you need to get straightened out, get straightened out,” Logan growled at him. “I don’t want to know.”
Things got worse when they arrived and Matsson proposed that instead of a merger, he take over the entire company. At first, Logan flatly declined, but agreed to think about other possible deals, and asked Roman to leave and go back to the wedding — a bad sign of what was about to happen.
4) Kendall’s confession.
The Emmy Awards should probably just save some time and immediately award the best drama actor trophy to Strong after this scene. Shiv dragged her brothers into an alley in the middle of the wedding reception to discuss the current family business drama — it was clear something was brewing behind the scenes with Logan and Matsson, and they were left out of the loop — but Kendall wasn’t listening. Instead, he got distracted by two waiters throwing away trash, which triggered his darkest secret: That on the night of Shiv’s wedding in the Season 1 finale, he killed a waiter in a car accident.
Kendall sank into the dirt. “There’s something really wrong with me,” he said quietly. “I’m not a good person.” And although he had been fighting with his siblings the whole season (he did try to bring down the family company, after all), all of a sudden, he confessed: “I killed a kid,” he said. “I was high and I was looking to score. And I was drunk...but I drove and he saw something and he snatched at the wheel and we went into the water, and I left him in there and ran.” With that, Kendall completely broke down. (Though he didn’t tell them that Logan helped cover up the crime.)
Shiv and Roman tried to comfort him — in their own bizarre ways, of course. They refused to let him call himself a killer, and Roman made some inappropriate jokes: “Who’s the real victim here? I waited three quarters of an hour for a gin and tonic," he said dryly, which got the smallest of smiles out of Kendall, though he continued to weep.
Eventually, Shiv left to take a call. She confirmed that there was a deal in the works for GoJo to buy Waystar, and for Logan to cash out and leave them all hanging. Suddenly, all three feuding siblings were on the same side again.
5) The final scene.
In what could be the defining scene of the series, the episode culminated as the Roy siblings found Logan and demanded to know what was going on with a potential sale to Matsson and GoJo. On the car ride over, they officially formed an alliance to force Logan out of the company, and realized that thanks to a clause that their mother Caroline had negotiated during the divorce settlements, the three kids had veto power if their father wanted a change in control at Waystar.
At first, Logan pretended to play nice, explaining that it was an “optimal moment to make a deal with a serious tech operation" and give Matsson control. “This is the best moment to sell. If I don’t do the best deal at any given point, what’s the point of anything? I don’t get out, I leave $5 billion on the table.”
“Come on, Dad," Kendall said. “What are you gonna do with the five bil? Put it on the pile with all your other bil?”
“Probably, yeah,” Logan said, and had no hesitation when his children — whom he neglected and tormented for years, never actually teaching them any life lessons — asked where that left them at the company. “Make your own pile,” Logan told them. “This is an opportunity for you kids to get an education in real life.”
But one Shiv brought up that they had veto power, Logan dropped the fake niceties and lost it, screaming that they were morons and he had them beat. Because, Logan Roy is always one step ahead of everyone else, he got Caroline on the phone. “Your mother and I have been reviewing the terms of the divorce agreement, and we’ve agreed that the arrangements were a little antiquated,” he said casually, as Kendall, Roman and Shiv realized (in exclamations peppered with expletives) that their veto power, and likely their positions at the company, were gone.
“Dad. Please,” begged Roman, the only offspring to hesitate turning against his father, and reminded him that his kids loved him. But that just made Logan explode again, because he knew their initial plan was to force him out.
As Logan left to relish in further destroying his children, Shiv tearfully wondered who warned him ahead of time that they were coming. And in a gasp-worthy moment, the camera cut to Logan patting Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv’s husband, on the shoulder. Looks like Tom finally got his revenge for Shiv always being horribly condescending and basically admitting in the last episode that she doesn’t really love him, and knows that she’s too good for him.
“Hey Shiv. You okay?” Tom asked innocently, as Shiv was too stunned to say anything. And finally, Tom’s earlier conversation with Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) made sense, when he asked Greg to form an alliance.
“Do you want a deal with the devil?” Tom had asked.
Greg, in the quote of the episode that sums up all of “Succession,” happily agreed: “What am I gonna do with a soul anyways?” he said. “Souls are boring. Boo, souls.”
