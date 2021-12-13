Kendall sank into the dirt. “There’s something really wrong with me,” he said quietly. “I’m not a good person.” And although he had been fighting with his siblings the whole season (he did try to bring down the family company, after all), all of a sudden, he confessed: “I killed a kid,” he said. “I was high and I was looking to score. And I was drunk...but I drove and he saw something and he snatched at the wheel and we went into the water, and I left him in there and ran.” With that, Kendall completely broke down. (Though he didn’t tell them that Logan helped cover up the crime.)