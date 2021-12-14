Though she had other notable credits in films such as “The Bishop’s Wife,” another Christmas classic, and the John Wayne western “Rio Grande,” she left Hollywood behind after her mother died when Grimes was 14. She lost her father a year later. A court ordered that she be sent to Osceola, Mo., to live with an uncle and his unstable wife, who, Grimes said, were fanatical about their new charge not watching movies, singing and dancing. Think of it as growing up with Mr. Potter, “Wonderful Life’s” villain, who is the bane of the Bailey family’s existence.