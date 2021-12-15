“I’ve toured with some of the greatest icons in music history. None of these icons ever scared me. But coming here? This is the biggest thing I’ve done,” Moten said in the premiere, and teared up as she talked about her long journey. She briefly had a record deal and a minor R&B hit in the early 1990s, “Come In Out Of the Rain,” but she’s always wanted to be a solo artist again. “Sometimes you want to give up. I hope the coaches dig what I have to offer, because I would like to continue to grow.”