What Doug Dug: In addition to the four top winners, as well as Coleman’s “bein’ a rooster,” Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood also particularly liked Jeff Shirley’s interpretation of Virginia’s elections as seen by Republicans, fairy tale, and Democrats, Terry fail; Eric Nelkin’s relief pitcher/confessional priest: saves the win/ waives the sin; similar entries from William Kennard and Steve Offutt for Taming of the Shrew/shaming of the true, as in the Republicans who show the amazing backbone to speak out against people who tried to undermine the election; and this one from First Offender Pam Shermeyer: How is Donald Trump like Mike Pence? One traffics in fibs and lies; the other’s pestered by libs and flies. (That last one does bend the rule a bit, by leaving the L in changing from “lies” to “flies.” 'Sokay.)