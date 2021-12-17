In the article, a 40-year-old referred to as Zoe, said Noth used to flirt with her while doing business at the high-profile Los Angeles firm where she worked straight out of college. He was 49 at the time, and Zoe was 22. She said her boss found it odd that he would leave “kind of flirty” voice mails for her, but that she wasn’t alarmed.
Zoe told the Hollywood Reporter that Noth eventually invited her and a friend to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment building. He told her to look through a book he was thinking of adapting. When she went to his apartment to return it, she said, he kissed her and then raped her.
The other woman, a 31-year-old called Lily, said she was “star-struck” upon encountering Noth at the New York nightclub where she worked in 2015, when she was 25 and he was 60. Lily said he asked her to dinner, and to his Greenwich Village apartment afterward. She agreed, telling a friend beforehand that Noth had been “nice and respectful” when they first met. At his apartment, Lily said, Noth forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her.
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to friends who backed each woman’s recollection of the events surrounding the alleged assaults, and reviewed text messages exchanged between Noth and Lily. In his statement to the outlet, Noth said, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.” He added, “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
In the first episode of “And Just Like That...,” Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) comes home to discover her husband, Mr. Big (Noth), has suffered a heart attack after exercising on his Peloton bike. He dies shortly afterward. The characters shared an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the original series and subsequent movies, and the tragedy casts a pall over Carrie’s life in the reboot.
In response to Mr. Big’s death, Peloton quickly released a cheeky commercial featuring Noth and real-life Peloton instructor Jess King (who appears as an instructor named Allegra in the series) sitting together on a couch. They toast “new beginnings,” after which King comments that Noth looks well. He responds, “Oh, I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.” Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose marketing agency Maximum Effort produced the ad, then does a voice-over describing the benefits of riding a Peloton and ends with, “He’s alive.”
The commercial, which made a splash online after the “And Just Like That...” shocker, was removed from Peloton’s social media channels after the Hollywood Reporter story was published. The company said in a statement issued to media outlets: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”
In a statement posted Thursday on Instagram, Lister-Jones wrote that she worked at a club Noth owned when she was in her 20s and witnessed him being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” Around that same time, Lister-Jones guest-starred on “Law and Order.” She said Noth was drunk on set during her interrogation scene and at one point sniffed her neck and said, “You smell good.”
“Chris Noth capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented,” Lister-Jones stated. “And those fantasies often create environments where emotional confusion thrives. Perhaps Mr. Big’s death is the communal grief we must all face in mourning that fantasy, in releasing that male archetype we as women have been fed through popular culture, and confronting its dark and pervasive underbelly.”
HBO declined to comment on the allegations against Noth.
