The Hollywood Reporter detailed the allegations against Noth in an article published Thursday, stating that the women had reached out earlier in the year in response to the promotion of “And Just Like That...,” the “Sex and the City” reboot that premiered last week. According to the publication, the press cycle “stirred painful memories” of the alleged incidents, said to have occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015. Both women remained anonymous. Noth, whose representatives haven’t returned The Washington Post’s request for comment, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter that the allegations were “categorically false” and described the encounters as consensual.