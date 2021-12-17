I grew up in rural Vermont without really watching television. We had a couple of bunny ears on the TV and a VHS player, but there was no cable. Part of what brought me into acting was the fact I grew up in such a rural area and I had to use my imagination to entertain myself. I was 8 when I got to play Jessica. I knew it was going to change my life forever. I cried when I watched it for the first time because it’s a beautiful story about a father and daughter. For me, it has always been magic. “Prancer” put me on the path to make films about taking care of the Earth and each other, because I saw the power movies have to change people’s hearts.