Tim Allen (Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in “The Santa Clause”)
I have to go with “White Christmas.” I saw it as a kid; I didn’t quite get it. There’s a certain point where you have to watch it with an adult. It’s so age-specific: It’s all about World War II vets, train rides and clubs in Miami. It’s a world that doesn’t exist, nor am I sure it ever did. It’s warm, and it’s not nailing Christmas on the head. There are no elves, there’s no Santa Claus. It’s about that group of people who come together to do something for [General Waverly]. Essentially, it’s about giving, love and friendship, and at the very end, when the stage set opens up and it’s snowing … I choke up thinking about it. It’s Hollywood done right.
Kim Novak (Gil Holroyd in “Bell, Book and Candle”)
“It’s a Wonderful Life” reminds us of the importance of being grateful and showing appreciation for life.
Aubrey Plaza (Riley in “Happiest Season,” co-author of “The Legend of the Christmas Witch”)
“The Muppet Christmas Carol” with Michael Caine as Scrooge was one of my all-time favorite Christmas movies. And then there’s always “Scrooged” with Bill Murray. Anything with Scrooge in it is Christmas for me!
Mario Cantone (the annual holiday episode of Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast, “A Merry-O Cantone Christmas”)
“Scrooge,” starring the brilliant Albert Finney. A joyous movie musical written by the late great Leslie Bricusse and directed by Ronald Neame. This one doesn’t get enough credit. In this year of Mr. Bricusse’s passing, take a look at it. Some serious Christmas spirit will ensue — and “thank you very much!”
Bobby Cannavale (Mr. Crystal in “Sing 2”)
I have three sons — I have two tiny ones, 4 and 5 — so we’re really into these movies now. All these years later, my favorite as a kid is the one that resonates the most with them, and that’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” They’re both fascinated by the [aspiring dentist] Hermey character, as I was, and all the same questions I asked as a kid, my little guys are asking: “Why aren’t they nice to him?” “Why are they upset because he wants to do something else?”
Emeraude Toubia (Lily in “With Love,” Belinda in “Holiday in Santa Fe”)
“Miracle on 34th Street” is a favorite of mine. Black-and-white films just have that certain quality that invites the imagination. [You see] the commercialized adult world of Christmas through the eyes of a child, and how the rules of the grown-up world break down when hearts are open to the magic of the holidays. It’s a simple yet profound story of learning to trust your heart.
Rita Moreno (Beverly in “A Gift of Miracles”)
Hands down, “The Four Seasons,” Alan Alda’s tribute to love and marriage with all its warts. I play it every Christmas and laugh out loud every single time. So does my family!
Alonso Duralde (co-author of “I’ll be Home for Christmas Movies”)
My favorite is “It’s a Wonderful Life,” because — to quote Isaac Mizrahi talking about loving Mary Tyler Moore in “Unzipped” — “I’m an American. And I’m not made of stone.” But another that has become an annual staple is the 1970 musical “Scrooge.” Albert Finney is one of the few actors to play Ebenezer as an ambitious young man, and it’s a terrific performance. The last 20 minutes are a wonderful explosion of Yuletide joy, and it’s a fix I need every December.
Tiler Peck (principal dancer with the New York City Ballet in “The Nutcracker”)
Our family definitely always watches “Home Alone.” My mom laughs so hard at that movie, so we just get a kick out of watching her watch. And then “White Christmas,” because we are a dance family. My mom had a dance studio and she took classes with [“White Christmas” actress] Vera-Ellen, who was also a very big inspiration to me. My grandmother loves the older movies, so it’s one we could enjoy together. It’s one of those old-fashioned musicals. We don’t see so many of those anymore.
Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Debby in “The Bishop’s Wife”)
“The Bishop’s Wife” is a wonderful and inspiring story. Cary Grant’s an angel. He comes down to straighten out David Niven, who is a preacher who has lost his direction. I watch that every Christmas and I love it a lot. But “It’s A Wonderful Life” was a gift that was given to me to be that little girl and to carry the message from the film to so many people. I travel for the movie all year round. People share their stories with me about how this movie has touched their lives. I’m in awe of what Frank Capra gave us.
Joe Bob Briggs (critic and host of “The Last Drive-in” series)
The horror audience does love watching horror at Christmas, almost more than at Halloween. The appeal is subverting the sugarcoated things they were told as children. As a result, there are over 100 horror movies with a Christmas theme or that take place at Christmas. But the most intriguing pairing to me is “Black Christmas” and “A Christmas Story.” Both were directed by Bob Clark. “Black Christmas” is a 1974 down-and-dirty proto-slasher. “A Christmas Story” is just the opposite. It’s just sentimental enough without being saccharine. It appeals to all ages. I love both of those movies. The fact that Bob Clark made both is weird.
Zack Ward (Scut Farkus in “A Christmas Story”)
One of my favorites is “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” I watched it growing up. It is such a funny movie, very sweet and very kind, with two great comedians, Steve Martin and John Candy, at their peak. It’s about human nature as opposed to things. I grew up very poor, and so Christmas was a time to spend with family and enjoy each other’s company. This is a film people can share to smile and laugh together. That’s Christmas.
Rebecca Harrell (Jessica in “Prancer”)
I grew up in rural Vermont without really watching television. We had a couple of bunny ears on the TV and a VHS player, but there was no cable. Part of what brought me into acting was the fact I grew up in such a rural area and I had to use my imagination to entertain myself. I was 8 when I got to play Jessica. I knew it was going to change my life forever. I cried when I watched it for the first time because it’s a beautiful story about a father and daughter. For me, it has always been magic. “Prancer” put me on the path to make films about taking care of the Earth and each other, because I saw the power movies have to change people’s hearts.
Beverly D’Angelo (Ellen Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”)
You watch [“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”] as a kid and identify with what the kids are going through; you watch it as a parent and identify with what the parents are going through; you watch it as a grandparent and identify with what they’re going through. Or you can just be Cousin Eddie. There are so many universal truths. It’s a real lift.
Courtney B. Vance (Rev. Henry Biggs in “The Preacher’s Wife”)
My favorite Christmas film is, naturally, “The Preacher’s Wife.” This is not only because I got the opportunity to work alongside a wonderful cast, including Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington, but I have so many joyful memories about working with our esteemed director, the late, great Penny Marshall. The holiday spirit rings through this film even today because of all the goodness we put into making it.
Scott Schwartz (Flick in “A Christmas Story”)
I’ve seen “A Christmas Story” way too much. I click on and off [during the 24-hour broadcast marathon]. I watch if it’s stuff with Darren McGavin, the leg lamp scene and the Chinese restaurant. They’ve been showing “Elf,” and I just laugh my behind off. I also enjoy the heck out of “The Santa Clause.” Like “A Christmas Story,” they are semi-dysfunctional relationship movies about kids who want their overworked dads to pay attention to them. That’s the payoff at the end of “Elf” — when the family sings “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” in Central Park — where the dad says, “You know what, my kid is more important than my job.”
Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life”)
I have several: “It Happened on 5th Avenue,” which is what Frank Capra was going to do before he found “It’s A Wonderful Life.” “A Christmas Story” is set in the time when I grew up, and that’s the way Christmas was to us. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is a great picture. It is like something Capra would do. It had a lot of heart to it. But when you put them all together, you have to give “It’s a Wonderful Life” the vote. It’s just an incredible message: We all make a difference. What it does to people who watch the film, that’s what’s important.