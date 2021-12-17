Broyles responded that a lot of women go undiagnosed with ADHD for years because they’re dismissed as “daydreamers” while it can be more evident in boys when parents see them “running around the classroom.” “Women with ADHD tend to go unrecognized and they tend think so poorly of themselves because they’ve gone so long thinking something is wrong with them,” she said. “Now that I’ve become medicated and been in so many support groups with other people who have ADHD, I’ve been able to find my true self.”