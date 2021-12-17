It was tempting to superimpose a bit of that history onto the stage of the Kennedy Center Thursday night, where the National Symphony Orchestra struck a familiar scene that felt so freshly charged with new meaning, I found myself taking mental screenshots.
How long had it been since I’d last seen a chorus of close to 60 singers bending the risers above an orchestra filling a stage? How long since I last sat before a stage bedecked in wreaths, ribbons and groves of Christmas trees? How long since I was among concertgoers sporting conspicuous pops of red and green, ruffling paper programs and impatiently awaiting the return of the Messiah, in this case Handel’s?
With Christmas and more than likely a touch of the omicron variant in the air, Thursday’s performance of Bach’s magnificent Magnificat and Part I of Handel’s three-part “Messiah” oratorio felt pulled between two poles: the exuberance and beauty of these two extraordinary pieces of music, and the caution and uncertainty that continues to distance our embrace of it.
How many in Thursday night’s nearly full and fully vaccinated house, for instance, were trying to usher that afternoon’s news of the Kennedy Center’s covid-related cancellation of 15 performances of “Ain’t Too Proud” to the back of their minds? Or were processing the Metropolitan Opera’s recent announcement that coronavirus vaccine boosters would soon be required for attendees? Or couldn’t see past the data suggesting yet another wave of this thing? The “Messiah” (and those are proper quotes, not scare quotes) can only do so much.
Fortunately, both halves of Thursday night’s program counted as occasions to rise to. The first was Bach’s glorious 12-part canticle, premiered in 1723 as the conclusion of the Christmas Vespers in Leipzig as a sort of meet-your-new-cantor demonstration of his powers. The second was Part I of Handel’s three-part oratorio of 1742 — “The Advent of the Messiah” — which, if you’re wondering, is not the one with “Hallelujah.” (That’s in Part 2.)
This program started with a work typically situated as a conclusion, and finished with one typically intended as an opener — a simple disjunction that felt strangely appropriate in a time when beginnings and endings are blurred, when we’re not sure what’s behind us and what awaits.
Maestro Gianandrea Noseda and his orchestra of 29 players brought light and subtle colors — the diffuse hues of stained glass — to works that the wrong hands can render too heavy. Noseda measured each piece’s multiple revelations so that their ecstatic bursts landed as such. The University of Maryland Concert Choir (led by director Edward Maclary) also sounded beautifully balanced on Thursday, albeit detectably deprived by their masks of a certain gleam.
They, too, brought an effervescent lightness to their task — one that here and there may have veered out of focus. A central chorus of the Messiah’s first part (“For unto us a Child is born”) was the closest we came to unbridled revelry, with rhythmic volleys that Noseda couched in strings that surged here and hushed there.
If there was the equivalent to a Christmas gift at the heart of Thursday’s concert, it was an opportunity to hear five of the WNO’s Cafritz Young Artists in full focus.
The voices of tenor Duke Kim and alto Rehanna Thelwell took flight in a duet at the midpoint of “Magnificat” (“And his mercy is on them”), and Kim reminded us throughout why he’s one of the most exciting young tenors, especially with the opening recitative and air of the “Messiah.” (Kim was also recently one of five winners of the Metropolitan Opera’s prestigious Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition.) Bass William Meinert offered one of my favorite arias of “Magnificat” atop David Hardy’s sturdy cello and organist William Neil’s sublime underlining.
Thelwell, too, soared. Her aria in “Magnificat” — “He hath filled the hungry with good things” — showcased the exquisite control and power of her voice, but also the softness at its edges. This aria was also one of several opportunities to delight in the silken skills of flutists Aaron Goldman and Alice Weinreb. Katerina Burton also dazzled as one of the two soprano voices in “Magnificat,” her voice rich and bright.
Suzannah Waddington was the second of those sopranos, but she sounded especially at home in the intricacies of the “Messiah.” Its centerpiece “Pastoral Symphony” was followed by a recitative punctuated by trumpeters William Gerlach and Matthew Barker from the balcony, and a spellbindingly highflying air, masterfully shaped by Waddington. A concluding air (“He shall feed his flock like a shepherd”) allowed her to duet with Thelwell, one of the evening’s biggest thrills.
And while the buoyant first-section conclusion of the “Messiah” is enough to raise the grinchiest of spirits — “His yoke is easy, and his burden light” — it couldn’t help but land, perhaps appropriately, as an unfinished sentence. Noseda brought it to a breathless conclusion, but it was a kind of breathless you get at any precipice. Had we been saved from anything?
The answer, of course, was in the encore — the natural spot for a “Hallelujah” chorus smuggled over from its neighboring section. It arrived like any good Christmas gift — as both complete surprise and reasonable expectation. But this time, unlike any other I can recall, we stood for it — as though we were saluting it, remembering it, maybe even mourning it a little.
In the context of the Messiah, “Hallelujah” is a celebration of a new beginning, but after a year like this, it also made for one hell of an ending.
“Noseda conducts Handel’s Messiah (Part I) & Bach’s Magnificat” repeats on Saturday and Sunday. kennedy-center.org.
