Addressing their connection despite their ages, Anderson calls Gary and Alana’s friendship “undeniably platonic,” though “certainly on his end, it’s flirtatious.” The film’s central link, he says, is between an adolescent trying to act like an adult and an adult wary of letting go of her lingering emotional adolescence. The film has sparked ongoing social-media debate over the adult character’s relationship with a child, as well as for its gags involving a White restaurateur and his Japanese wives that some critics have called insensitive and racist.