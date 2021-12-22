He recalls visiting friends in an Encino Village development on the land where, he learned only later in life, the razed RKO Pictures location ranch had been a creative hotbed. This was where such classics as “Cimarron,” “Stagecoach” and “It’s A Wonderful Life” were shot, before Bedford Falls was bordered by strip malls.
“Whatever our collective subconscious feels, these films that we love were germinated here,” Anderson says of the site. And for his latest film, “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson returned to the Valley, the area of L.A. County just over the hill from Hollywood.
Shooting close to home during the pandemic, with a cast and crew of Anderson’s friends, was physically practical. Yet by revisiting the area where he set such works as “Boogie Nights,” “Magnolia” and “Punch-Drunk Love,” the writer-director says he also found inspiration: These former farmlands cited in “Chinatown” still offer Anderson, 51, a terroir filled with recollections, lore and phantom narrative threads. Where some might view Valley communities like his native Studio City as “the most suburban of suburban neighborhoods,” Anderson sees the underpinnings for high drama.
Opening wide on Christmas Day, the film is a sense-memory romp set on the sidewalks that shaped him. Anderson is ever attuned to the area’s cultural echoes and ghosts: “I’m one of those people who loves to drive down the street and look at all the old buildings or see what’s left.”
Those ghosts include Licorice Pizza itself. The film’s title is an allusion to the era’s LP-stocked store chain that stretched across Southern California when vinyl was king.
He also can still picture the woman who lived across from his boyhood Studio City home — a sweet and beautiful grandmotherly figure of impeccable taste with her little sandwiches and traditional English tea set. “I didn’t even realize at the time,” he says, “that I was with Hollywood royalty.”
Mary Brian had come to California as a teenager during the Jazz Age, soon to be discovered by Paramount Studios. The budding actress earned her first credit in the 1924 silent film “Peter Pan” and went on to act opposite Gary Cooper and Cary Grant.
“I wish I’d been older, I wish I’d known more, I wish I’d paid more attention,” Anderson says of his neighbor, who became engaged to Grant before marrying frequent Hitchcock editor George Tomasini. She died in 2002 at age 96.
Anderson weighs the memory. “I wish I could go back.”
He became attentive to moments that might spark his screenwriting mind.
About two decades ago, Anderson passed a Tarzana middle school on picture day, for instance, when he witnessed a student’s interaction that became a premise for “Licorice Pizza.” The film opens with 15-year-old Gary Valentine (portrayed by Cooper Hoffman, son of the late actor and regular Anderson collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman) trying to charm Alana Kane (Alana Haim), a photographer’s assistant about a decade older.
Addressing their connection despite their ages, Anderson calls Gary and Alana’s friendship “undeniably platonic,” though “certainly on his end, it’s flirtatious.” The film’s central link, he says, is between an adolescent trying to act like an adult and an adult wary of letting go of her lingering emotional adolescence. The film has sparked ongoing social-media debate over the adult character’s relationship with a child, as well as for its gags involving a White restaurateur and his Japanese wives that some critics have called insensitive and racist.
“The interesting thing about Gary,” Anderson says, “is that he comes across as quite smooth in the beginning, but very rapidly, you see that he’s kind of out of steam,” revealing his inexperience. Gary is growing out of his career as a child actor. Looking for an entrepreneurial hustle, he sells water beds — nodding lightly to Seymour Hoffman’s role as a blackmailing “mattress man” in “Punch-Drunk Love” — before opening a vividly lit pinball palace.
The story of this businessmanchild was inspired by Anderson’s friend Gary Goetzman, the former kid actor (1968′s “Yours, Mine and Ours”) who co-founded the production company Playtone with Tom Hanks, and worked often with one of Anderson’s filmmaking heroes, the late Jonathan Demme.
Goetzman’s teen experience in the Valley preceded Anderson’s, but the director sees it “as this catch-all for everything that I knew — none of this stuff happened to me directly, but I knew it and I felt it.”
Young Goetzman once sold a water bed to famed hairdresser-turned-Hollywood producer Jon Peters, an anecdote Anderson spins into careening scenes of fiction featuring Bradley Cooper, who plays Peters as a libidinal, wild-eyed dervish.
The veteran actors — including Sean Penn in a role partly inspired by William Holden’s latter midlife-crisis characters — are there to serve the core story of youth. The director’s view: “Every adult relationship has this mileage on it that these kids don’t have.” Gary can pinball from one adventure to the next, mostly slipping the friction of grown-up consequence.
Anderson turned to his personal Valley circle to cast his female lead, too. When he was an elementary student at the Buckley School in the ‘70s, Anderson was captivated by his art teacher, Donna Rose-Haim. “Miss Rose” would bring an acoustic guitar to class, and even played a Bonnie Raitt cover on TV’s “The Gong Show.”
Decades later, Anderson would direct music videos for her daughters Este, Danielle and Alana of the popular band Haim. The real-life family plays a fictional family in “Licorice Pizza.”
Alana, who’s said to be the spitting image of Mom, delivers an award-winning performance opposite Hoffman in her acting debut. Haim, 30, says some scenes from the film remind her of her own upbringing.
“The Valley has been such an important part of my life — even meeting Paul,” Haim says of the director. “One of the first things we connected on was growing up in the Valley.” Part of that experience, she says, involved “this weird narrative that everyone thinks you’re uncool.” Yet being raised there, “You have this certain sense of pride because everyone thought you were uncool.”
The Valley could be something of a punchline decades ago, when Johnny Carson was joking about beautiful downtown Burbank, or when a character in 1967′s “The Graduate” was declaring Tarzana to be quite the trek from Beverly Hills.
Anderson says that given how much the area has grown and evolved, though, “I would be shocked if the San Fernando Valley comes in for any more trash talk.”
The director, like some other Valley kids, grew up with connections to Hollywood. His father, Ernie Anderson, was an announcer and voice-over performer for such programs as “The Carol Burnett Show” and “The Love Boat.” Before that, Dad was a popular TV horror host in Cleveland who went by the name Ghoulardi (now the title of the director’s film company), as well as comedy partner of future “Carol Burnett” star Tim Conway.
In the film, the director re-creates long-shuttered places, like the Valley location of the Tail o’ the Cock restaurant, where Hollywood stars and Burbank animators would dine alongside families unattached to the industry. He also is inspired by rumors from that era: Did Evel Knievel really attempt a motorcycle stunt outside the old Ram’s Horn Restaurant in Encino? For purposes of a shaggy Anderson tale, the truth is beside the point.
The director even shoots in a home off Ventura Boulevard that has ties to yet another “Carol Burnett” star, Lyle Waggoner, according to Thrillist. The director cherishes what has survived the passage of time: “I’m the person who’s crying in my beer complaining about progress as you see something bulldozed away. It makes me incredibly melancholy.”
Anderson says he can feel powerless in the face of such change. But he can resurrect the memories through his lens. Because on screen, this is not just the Valley. It is his Valley.
