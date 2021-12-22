After Ciri harnesses her power to send the Deathless Mother back from whence she came, Emhyr, the mysterious, oft-discussed emperor of Nilfgaard — known by his most ardent followers as the White Flame — is revealed to be the only banquet guest who didn’t disappear. His face is the last we see as Season 2 of “The Witcher” comes to an end. Emhyr confesses to ordering the murder of Francesca’s baby, the result of the elven mage’s ill-fated meeting with the Deathless Mother. “I had to. It was the best path to helping me find my daughter,” he says, as “The Witcher” reveals Emhyr to be none other than Duny, Ciri’s presumed-dead father.