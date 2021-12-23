And since the bar is clearly on the ground, might I dole out some praise for the “Emily in Paris” writers’ decision to pretend the coronavirus doesn’t exist? For a show of this genre, the options seem to be either to treat the pandemic as a throwaway detail — such as in the new “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That …,” which mentions how much Manhattan has changed because of the pandemic — or to make an oddly sentimental story line out of it. Both can feel like a slap in the face. It is much better to be miserable without a constant reminder of why you are miserable.