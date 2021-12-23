Some of his students did end up working on his projects. Tither-Kaplan told the Times that, in 2015, Franco removed the plastic protective gear she and other actresses wore over their private areas while filming an orgy scene for one of his independent films. Franco denied this claim on the podcast — “I never took a guard off anyone, ever, in my life,” he said. “It just didn’t happen” — but he added that his set could have benefited from the presence of an intimacy coordinator, as he had on HBO’s “The Deuce.”