“I know it’s not done yet and there’s still a long way to go, but I keep thinking about what it took to get here … Being scared to waste my time and look stupid in case none of it worked out. And then I realized that it was all in my head. No one was doubting me except for me,” she tells Lawrence, ostensibly talking about her new community events business but obviously referring to the two of them, too. She eventually comes to the conclusion that for “it” to work, she had to believe it would. And then Lawrence goes in for the kiss and, of course, the two knock over a mug filled with coffee as they engage in a passionate desk makeout session. It’s Issa, after all.