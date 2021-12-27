A publicist said the duo was unavailable for an interview; those who know the band, as well as industry insiders, either did not respond to inquiries or declined to answer comments on the record about what happened with the duo this year. But in the last couple of months, their Instagram account revved up again, posting about a few festival performances in summer 2022. Last month, at the Country Music Association Awards, the duo showed up to present together, making sure to note that they would be touring next year. Three weeks ago, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced that in January, the venue will launch a new Florida Georgia Line exhibit called “Mix It Up Strong” about the duo’s journey.