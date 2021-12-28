However, as usual, there were also plenty of stars opening up their Notes app or frantically calling their publicists for more, shall we say, bizarre situations … proving that even as a global pandemic continues, their antics cannot be stopped. Here were some of the weirdest things they apologized for this year:
Did a seemingly ‘seductive’ dance with the Bible
Candace Cameron Bure, the Hallmark Christmas Queen, is not one to apologize for whatever she believes in: Just look at the in-depth Instagram slide show she shared about vaccines, which proudly declared, “I’m not anti-v, I’m just pro-medical freedom.” She did, however, say she was sorry for her TikTok video this summer where she co-opted the Lana Del Rey “Jealous Girl” meme in the most confusing way, swaying to the song while holding up the Bible with the caption: “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.” In an apologetic Instagram story, Bure, whose faith and Christianity are a major part of her brand, said she received comments from angry fans who thought she was trying to be “seductive.” (“I was trying to be strong, not sexy,” she explained.)
Urinated on a fan
Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was in the middle of a concert in Daytona Beach, Fla., in November when she told the crowd she had to go to the bathroom … and then did. And proceeded to urinate on a fan. Obviously, footage of this moment went viral, and Daytona Beach cops got involved after one person was so upset they decided to file a police report. Urista posted a statement on Instagram, emphasizing that she is not a “shock artist” and didn’t mean to offend anyone. “I have always pushed the limits in music and onstage. That night, I pushed the limits too far,” she wrote.
Made fun of BTS fans
CBS late-night host James Corden has been famous long enough to know that you should never provoke fans of a massively popular boy band. Nevertheless, he made a couple of jokes about BTS, the K-pop superstars, and their appearance at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September. “It actually marks the first time 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres,” Corden said, prompting an outcry from those who know BTS has a fan base of all ages. When the band visited his show last month, Corden tried to make amends: “I’m 43 years old, and I consider myself to be one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth.”
Made fun of Madonna
You know who else you don’t make jokes about? Madonna. After rapper 50 Cent repeatedly mocked her lingerie photo shoot on Instagram this month, the pop icon shot back by posting a photo of the two of them from the early 2000s. “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult,” she wrote. 50 Cent deleted his earlier posts, tweeting, “Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway.”
Dated a bandmate’s ex-girlfriend
Rapper and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Lil Fizz realized that when you break the bro code and date a friend’s ex, it makes a stronger statement to atone publicly in front of thousands of people. Onstage with his former B2K bandmate Omarion during their reunion tour this fall, he told the audience that he had regrets about dating singer Apryl Jones, Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, a few years after they broke up. (Lil Fizz and Jones are no longer together.) “I want to stand here, humbly, and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family, bro,” Lil Fizz said, and the two shared a hug.
Criticized a frozen yogurt shop’s food selection
Demi Lovato has been open about having an eating disorder, so they probably didn’t think it would be particularly controversial to post about a Los Angeles frozen yogurt store and offerings labeled “guilt free” and “diet” food. “I will be calling out harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating,” Lovato wrote in April, adding the hashtag #dietculturevultures. When the store’s social media team pointed out the items were for customers with diabetes and Celiac disease, among others, Lovato still ramped up the negative feedback — but eventually, even fans suggested that Lovato, who had the upper hand with 121 million Instagram followers, should just leave the Bigg Chill alone. Lovato later apologized: “I’m sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I’m sorry that I may have disappointed some people.”
Appeared topless on a boat with Princess Eugenie’s husband
If there is even a hint of a royal scandal, the Internet will be captivated for days — which is exactly what happened this summer when Italian model Erica Pelosini was photographed without her bikini top while on a boat with friends including Jack Brooksbank, the husband of Princess Eugenie, who is Prince Andrew’s daughter and William and Harry’s cousin. Following much online chatter about the incident, Pelosini gave an interview to the Daily Mail, and explained that when her bikini got wet, she decided to take off her top. “It led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it’s very hurtful that people are thinking this,” she said. “I’m very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn’t appropriate for me to be topless.”
Made a bad joke about Whoopi Goldberg
“Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran stopped by “The View” in October, and during a discussion about Good American jeans and the company’s inclusive sizes, moderator Whoopi Goldberg wondered out loud if the jeans would fit her despite pandemic weight gain. The hosts encouraged her to try them, and for some reason, Corcoran chimed in with, “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me — I’m going to make two pairs.” Goldberg looked taken aback and viewers were not amused. Corcoran apologized that same day on Twitter and said the two are longtime friends. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”
Raised both middle fingers on live TV
Former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning have a pretty sweet gig with the “ManningCast” commentary during “Monday Night Football” on ESPN2, but Eli apparently forgot that TV generally has some restrictions. During a broadcast in September, he raised two middle fingers to imitate how some people (kids!) in Philadelphia used greet him whenever the New York Giants played the Eagles. “I’m sure you can blur that out, right?” he said, before being informed no, producers could not react quickly enough. Post-commercial break, he was very sorry. “Earlier, I did the double bird. I guess that’s frowned upon. So I apologize if I offended anybody.”
Mispronounced ‘Soul’
In February, the Golden Globe Awards enlisted “30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan to announce the winner of best original score in a motion picture. “And the Golden Globe goes to … ‘Sal!’” the comedian announced. Long pause. “Soul,” he corrected himself, starting to laugh as the audience cracked up. Morgan explained his mistake in a tweet that night (“Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!”), and really, it seemed just like something Tracy Jordan would do.
