Candace Cameron Bure, the Hallmark Christmas Queen, is not one to apologize for whatever she believes in: Just look at the in-depth Instagram slide show she shared about vaccines, which proudly declared, “I’m not anti-v, I’m just pro-medical freedom.” She did, however, say she was sorry for her TikTok video this summer where she co-opted the Lana Del Rey “Jealous Girl” meme in the most confusing way, swaying to the song while holding up the Bible with the caption: “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.” In an apologetic Instagram story, Bure, whose faith and Christianity are a major part of her brand, said she received comments from angry fans who thought she was trying to be “seductive.” (“I was trying to be strong, not sexy,” she explained.)