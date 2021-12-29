Meagan Good — underrated among Hollywood’s many Me(a)g(h)ans, if you ask us — leads this drama about four friends navigating careers and relationships in a rapidly gentrifying Harlem. The series, from “Girls Trip” co-writer Tracy Oliver, may follow a formula with its successful, contemplative protagonist (Good’s character, Camille, is a professor of anthropology at Columbia University) and dynamic friend group, but it’s a tried-and-true one that is only getting more representative of what sex (and life) in the city looks like. (Streams on Amazon Prime)