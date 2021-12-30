What’s particularly striking about much of the casting is how many of the adult actors weren’t versed in the books. “I remember saying to a friend, ‘I’ve got this part. It’s an elf in Harry Potter.’ And the squeals of joy and the complete despair of my not understanding how important this character was,” says Toby Jones, who voiced Dobby the Elf. Oldman was aware of the books, but says working with director Alfonso Cuarón is what drew him in. When asked to play Voldemort, Fiennes says he reached out to his sister and said, “I don’t know about this Harry Potter thing. Voldemort? Who’s that?”