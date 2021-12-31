The MoMA show includes several other fine, axonometric drawings from the same Berlin project (designed for Ingeborg and Wilhelm Bitter), but it’s worth looking up the interior closet rendering. In the modern house, these tools of daily life are almost always banished or invisible. But in this lovely little drawing, Taeuber-Arp has joined the two strains of modernism together, she has given us the waking fantasy of order and geometry, and the hidden “unconscious” of the broom and dustpan. She saw both, she saw the interrelation between them. The old world must be swept out, but there must be space for the broom in the new order that replaces it. She was almost exceptional in that.