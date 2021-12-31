The recent rise in coronavirus cases leaves much up in the air, including our New Year’s Eve plans. Several TV networks are still having their annual countdown shows with live performances and guests, but there are echoes of last year as the world puts contingency plans in place. (Fox canceled their “Toast & Roast 2022″ last week because the omicron surge “made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” while it was announced Thursday that Zac Brown Band, Elle King and Sam Hunt would no longer participate in “Nashville’s Big Bash” on CBS.)