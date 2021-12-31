For viewers who want the option to watch celebrations from home, here are the details for who is performing on each show so you can take your pick between virtually ringing in 2022 with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson in Miami or Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in New York City.
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a break for local news at 11 p.m. Eastern
Where: Los Angeles
Host: Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy and Ciara
Performers: The 50th anniversary celebration includes performances from AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Polo G, and Walker Hayes.
Extras: Back in Times Square, Chlöe, Journey, and Karol G will perform, and LL Cool J will take the stage right before midnight. Co-host Billy Porter is live from New Orleans and will sing his new record.
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC or Peacock)
When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a break for local news at 11 p.m.
Where: Miami
Hosts: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson
Performers: The singer rings in 2022 with the “Saturday Night Live” star and performances from Brandi Carlile, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Jack Harlow and more.
Extras: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host the two-hour special “2021: It’s Toast!” beforehand. Kick this dumpster fire of a year to the curb starting at 8 p.m. with a collection of the year’s best viral videos, trends, bloopers and more. Expect lots of guest appearances, including Michael Bublé, Al Roker, Lisa Vanderpump, Johnny Weir, Savannah Guthrie and more.
All-American New Year 2022 (Fox News)
When: 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: Nashville
Hosts: Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth
Performers and appearances: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry; John Elefante, the former lead singer of Kansas; Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel; Lindsay Ell and Sixwire.
Extras: The main show is live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville (featuring a comedy set from Jimmy Failla), with Fox contributors and personalities stationed across the country in New York City, New Orleans, Charleston and Tampa Bay.
New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN or CNN.com)
When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: New York City
Hosts: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Performers and appearances: Pop star Katy Perry performs from her “PLAY” residency in Las Vegas. Other guest stars in the lineup include Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, William Shatner, Cheri Oteri and more.
Extras: At 12:30 a.m., CNN’s Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulcé Sloan will be in New Orleans for the Central time zone celebration.
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS or Paramount Plus)
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Nashville
Host: Bobby Bones
Performers: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and Cole Swindell.
Extras: Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Breland, King Calaway, Riley Green, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, and Lainey Wilson will perform.
Feliz 2022 con El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision)
When: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: New York City, Los Angeles, Mexico
Hosts: Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina
Performers: Actor Gabriel Soto is joined by popular music artists Carlos Vives, Mau & Ricky, Nacho, Caliber 50, Gloria Estefan, Guaynaa, CNCO, Banda Los Recoditos and more.
Extras: At 10 p.m., Natalia Jiménez performs in a special entitled “Natalia Jiménez, Mexico of my Heart, Volume II” and will be joined by Ana Bárbara, Banda MS, Joss Favela and Gerardo Ortiz.
Times Square New Year’s Eve webcast (watch here)
When: 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.
Where: New York City
Host: Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell
Performers: Performers on TV telecasts can also be seen on the annual New Year’s live stream, including LL Cool J, Karol G and Journey. KT Tunstall headlines the musical lineup for the feed, with additional performances from Liza Koshy, USO Show Troupe and Sino-American Friendship Association.