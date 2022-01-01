As she morphed into one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television, White acknowledged in her 1987 autobiography that her “list of fears keeps growing until I begin to wonder if I have always been chicken.” Among her deepest individual fears was dying, a topic, she wrote, that was handled gracefully by her parents. The way her parents first handled the loss of White’s pet made the death of her grandmother “a little easier to comprehend,” she wrote in “Betty White In Person.”