White’s comedic timing was as precise as an atomic clock. After her death, mourning fans began sharing clips from the speech she gave upon receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, presented by Sandra Bullock. White achieves an astonishing balance of sentimentality and comedy. The funny bits are so unexpected, they give you whiplash. “I look out at this audience, and I see so many famous faces. But what really boggles my mind is I actually know many of you. And I worked with quite a few,” she says at one point, pausing and nearly tearing up, before delivering her punchline: “Maybe had a couple. And you know who you are.”