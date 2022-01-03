Bowie died of cancer in January 2016. The agreement encompasses the rights to 26 studio albums he put out while alive; the record “Toy,” which was released as part of a box set last year and whose stand-alone, deluxe version will be available Friday; and songs from soundtracks and other works. According to the release, because Warner had already licensed Bowie’s recorded music catalogue, the new deal marks the company’s complete acquisition of his work as both a songwriter and recorded performer.