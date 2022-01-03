“We were just the two random Black people in drama at Stanford. No one goes there for that. We gravitated toward each other,” Oliver said. The pair often found themselves going up against one another for the same roles. Rae was known for her drama and Oliver could sing, but the opportunities were unsurprisingly scant and Oliver soon turned to writing, first creating roles for herself and then for other Black actors on campus. By senior year, she’d switched sides completely.