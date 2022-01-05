The Grammys are only the latest entertainment industry event to be postponed over potential health risks. Multiple award ceremonies — including those hosted by the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Critics Choice Awards — made the decision last month to push their respective events. The Sundance Film Festival, which is traditionally held in person in Park City, Utah, also announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be forgoing plans for a hybrid festival later this month in favor of one conducted fully online.
“This was a difficult decision to make. As a nonprofit, our Sundance spirit is in making something work against the odds,” festival organizers wrote in a statement. “But with case numbers forecasted to peak in our host community the week of the festival we cannot knowingly put our staff and community at risk.”
Last year’s Grammys were also postponed over coronavirus concerns. The March ceremony was held in downtown Los Angeles outside its usual home at the Staples Center (since renamed the Crypto.com Arena). Comedian Trevor Noah hosted from an outdoor stage, stationed in front of masked attendees seated at socially distanced tables.
Noah is set to return as host of the 2022 Grammys, for which a new date “will be announced soon.”