Rumors about Thompson’s behavior continued. In summer 2020, the tabloids reported they were getting back together. Khloé stayed mum about their status, but appeared to confirm the reunion with an Instagram post of the two of them, with baby True, on Thompson’s 30th birthday in March 2021. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!”