Artist Andres Serrano takes the fear of Jan. 6 denialism to an even scarier place. In a new film, “Insurrection,” which makes its theatrical debut Thursday night in Washington, he shows us what may come next, when the events of a year ago are processed not as facts, but as propaganda. Using cinema pioneer D.W. Griffith’s infamous 1915 racist screed “The Birth of a Nation” as a framing device, he shows us contemporary history as a “a product of Trump feature films.” With edited video, much of it shot by the Trump supporters who stormed the building, he weaves together a phantasmagoria of American politics, in which the rioters work collectively against often faceless cops, and Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police as she tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, is already crowned a martyr.