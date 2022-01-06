Artist Andres Serrano takes the fear of Jan. 6 denialism to an even scarier place. In a new film, “Insurrection,” which makes its theatrical debut Thursday night in Washington, he shows us what may come next, when the events of a year ago are processed not as facts, but as propaganda. Using cinema pioneer D.W. Griffith’s infamous 1915 racist screed “The Birth of a Nation” as a framing device, he shows us contemporary history as a “a product of Trump feature films.” With edited video, much of it shot by the Trump supporters who stormed the building, he weaves together a phantasmagoria of American politics, in which the rioters work collectively against often faceless cops, and Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by police as she tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, is already crowned a martyr.
Serrano has a long history as a provocateur. The 71-year-old American artist became infamous among conservatives in the 1980s, during the height of the culture wars, for a photograph called “Piss Christ,” a glowing-red image of a crucifix submerged in what was said to be the artist’s urine. Serrano refused to ascribe overtly blasphemous content or purpose to the image, but it became a powerful call to arms among those who sought not just to shut down the National Endowment for the Arts (which had supported Serrano’s work) but to demonize contemporary art and artists as un-American.
“Insurrection” is a feature-length film that opens Thursday with an invite-only screening at CulturalDC’s Source Theatre (public screenings will held beginning Friday, through Jan. 15). At this point, the film is being shown non-commercially, which may mitigate legal questions about rights to use video culled from a long list of sources, including commercial media and YouTube channels.
It begins with a montage of scenes that weave together America’s history of racism, violence and insipid patriotism. Then it moves on to Jan. 6, constructing a linear but deliberately paced narrative highly dependent on music to underscore or deflate both the tragedy and absurdity of so much of what happened.
Serrano is again working with highly combustible material. His aim, he says, is a personal sense of objectivity, not condemnation.
“I am not judgmental with Trump, or anyone else with my work,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday as he arrived in Washington. “I try to present it as I see it without letting you know one way or the other how I feel about it. In the case of ‘Insurrection,’ I wanted to make it an immersive experience, I wanted to take you, the viewer, to the event, and everything before or after that happened. I wanted you to be there.”
To that end, the longest chapter of the film includes what appears to be an unedited or lightly edited scene of a crowd trying to breach one of the Capitol doors, repeatedly pushing against police who stand in the entryway, screaming obscenities, hurling objects, spraying chemicals, crushing police and sometimes themselves. It is raw violence and if one were to see it without any sense of the context or history, it could be a riot or a revolution, a scene of pure civil discord plucked from the annals of history. Turn down the volume and ignore the Trump paraphernalia, and this could be the B-roll from Kazakhstan yesterday or the Arab Spring a decade ago.
But Serrano isn’t, in fact, neutral about any of this. The idea for “Insurrection” grew out of an earlier project called “The Game: All Things Trump,” in which the artist collected and displayed Trump iconography, ties, hats and other branded merchandise, magazine images, posters, advertisements and relics of Trump’s many failed businesses culled from eBay and the Internet.
“There were over a thousand objects in that exhibition,” he says of the show, which opened in a former nightclub in New York in the summer of 2019. “I thought I was done with Trump, and I was happy to be done with Donald Trump.” The goal, he says, was to show the ubiquity of Trump. Perhaps there was some hope of exorcising the former president’s seemingly autocratic power over collective consciousness by demonstrating how closely it resembles the unavoidable omnipresence of authoritarian leaders in other countries.
But Jan. 6 was an ominous sign that Trump had no intention of disappearing from the scene. So, working with A/Political, a London-based arts collective, and CulturalDC, a local group that once staged a performance art piece called “Ivanka Vacuuming,” Serrano conceived of “Insurrection” as a portable, anniversary update of Trump’s lasting hold on America.
The references to Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation,” a noxious paean to Southern racism, also make it clear that Serrano is disgusted by the events of Jan. 6. The groundbreaking, three-hour-plus silent film is referenced in the credits and through the use of intertitles based on Griffith’s originals. It also packages history in neat chapters, like Griffith’s film, and connects American identity to Christianity and violence.
Griffith was aggrieved by the anger directed at his toxic narrative — the NAACP protested its caricature of Black people, its celebration of the Ku Klux Klan and its wholesale rewriting of history — and incorporated an introductory title card calling for free speech, likening his film’s warped moralism to “that art to which we owe the Bible and the works of Shakespeare.” Serrano’s “Insurrection” uses the same title card, thus referencing his own experience with censorship and a dynamic that remains a recurring trope of white supremacy: When racist discourse is challenged in the marketplace of ideas, racists cry foul and claim their First Amendment rights are being infringed.
Serrano also ends his film with a recorded sermon (made impromptu in the Capitol Rotunda the day of the insurrection) in which the rioters are praised for their actions, recalling Griffith’s apparition of Jesus bringing peace to a reborn United States in which African Americans are once again subjugated and second-class.
Is this film a parody, or satire? Could its studied ambiguity be misconceived and embraced as a genuine piece of Trump propaganda?
If Serrano had appropriated the style of Steven Spielberg, perhaps yes. But by going back to Griffith, by keeping things intentionally a bit raw and crude, there’s little doubt where the artist’s sentiments lie. The film’s rawness will probably limit its circulation. Media organizations have done a more sophisticated job of condensing Jan. 6 footage into a coherent narrative. And the references to Griffith’s film are glancing and occasional.
“Insurrection” never quite resolves as film, in ways curiously similar to another movie, “Don’t Look Up,” which attempts to parody climate denialism. Parody and satire function a bit like a puzzle: much of the pleasure comes from solving the riddle, and the pleasure is largely a matter of self-congratulation. We compartmentalize reactions and feel superior, for a moment, to a distressing social phenomenon.
Serrano’s film doesn’t allow us that pleasure. It is more like a social self-portrait, lightly tinted by the suggestion that it is a product of “Trump” studios. It is no more or less horrifying than the actual events it depicts, which are already being repurposed by the larger, corporate and freelance network of Trump propaganda merchants. The only hope it offers is that one day the angry faces of this mob, the violence, the vulgar epithets and racism, will seem not just horrifying, but ridiculous.
But it also serves as a warning, and it is closely related to the combustible power of the image that made Serrano famous more than three decades ago, “Piss Christ.” It isn’t the image that matters, it’s the interpretation. We have all the raw data, all the images, we need to understand what happened a year ago. Now, it’s a question of who gets to write the captions.
“Insurrection” screens on various dates beginning Friday through Jan. 15 at CulturalDC’s Source Theatre, 1835 14th Street N.W. culturaldc.org