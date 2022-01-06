With that caveat, this fascinating exhibition then proceeds to register the astonishing points of contact between these two very different creative worlds. At least three of the Disney company’s most popular and admired films — “Cinderella” (1950), “Sleeping Beauty” (1959) and “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) — borrow heavily from the design and architectural aesthetics of France and other European courts under the sway of Versailles’ cultural hegemony. Luxury, in films like “Cinderella,” is denoted by gold-gilded mirrors, encrusted with the vine and shell motifs that defined the rococo style. When Belle dances with the beast in the famous 1991 “Beauty and the Beast” ballroom scene, it is framed by architecture modeled largely on the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Early Disney cartoons featured animated porcelain figurines, complete with 18th-century dress, wigs and courtly manners.