Anyway, here’s a contest directly lifted from NYM, brought to our attention by Our Very Own Chris Doyle, who used to be NYM’s Very Own Chris Doyle until that competition folded in 2000 after 973 contests over 31 years (it wasn’t weekly) and Chris turned his wordsmithery toward us. It’s not surprising that Chris remembered this particular contest: He’s all over it. Because Madden or the magazine, for some reason, wanted to maintain the fiction of dozens of different readers getting ink every week (there was officially a one-entry-per-person limit), Chris simply submitted his entries under a huge variety of names. And for Competition 830, of the three first prizes, two of them are really by Chris. And of the three runners-up: All of them. (The third first-place winner is by Bob Kopac, who got 14 blots of Invite ink in the early years.)