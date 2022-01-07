The group then splits into two: A “fancy” date with Kurt where everyone goes to a cotillion, and a “poor” date with Steven where they go to a dive bar to get drunk and line dance. The latter obviously ends up being way more fun (the first of many times the show will teach us that rich does not necessarily equal better?!) and leads to the aforementioned pool party. The miserable-looking cotillion involves spats among contestants when Rachel and Suzan argue who gets to wear a silver sparkly dress, and Calah and Sara Rose feud over an issue that is never actually explained. Rachel tries to settle her nerves with loads of alcohol, leading up to her breaking down crying, giving off real “Bachelor” premiere night energy.