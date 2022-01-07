There is an early moment in Netflix’s “Rebelde” reboot that takes the show’s many self-referential jokes to a new meta level. A new student, gazing at a hallowed collection of uniforms in his school’s trophy locker, declares the display — in honor of several alumni who formed an iconic band during their time at the prestigious Elite Way School (EWS) — “so embarrassing.” A fellow incoming freshman counters that “not just anyone could do what they did,” noting that RBD, as the band was called, went on to fill stadiums and earn countless gold records.